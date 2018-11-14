‘Fighting with My Family’ Trailer Has The Rock Helping Wrestling Wannabes

0

MGM has released the Fighting with My Family trailer. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, the movie is based on the true story of British siblings who get a chance to become WWE superstars.

The film looks absolutely delightful, featuring Merchant’s brand of whip-smart humor with a huge heart of a brother and sister both competing for the same dream. Also, you’ve got Dwayne Johnson playing himself and being a pretty damn good sport about the whole thing (the clip where he taunts the brother and sister is gold). I didn’t really know what to expect from this movie, but it sounds like a great story, and even if you’re not a wrestling fan, it sounds like it will connect with people whether they follow WWE or not. Also, Johnson bringing his massive fanbase to the movie probably won’t hurt either.

Also, as a brief side note, this movie looks to continue the march of Florence Pugh, who needs to get on your radar, stat. She blew me away in Lady Macbeth and she’s also great in Outlaw King. She’s also got a lead role in Park Chan-wook’s new miniseries The Little Drummer Girl, which premieres this month.

Check out the Fighting with My Family trailer below. The film opens in New York and LA on February 14th before expanding nationwide on February 22nd. Fighting with My Family also stars Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, and Vince Vaughn. And for more on the wrestling scene, be sure to check out our sister site, Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fighting with My Family: