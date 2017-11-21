‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ Trailer: Annette Bening Plays a Classic Film Star

0

Sony Pictures Classics has released a new trailer for the true story drama Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. Based on Peter Turner’s memoir, the film revolves around the relationship between Academy Award-winning Oklahoma! and The Bad an the Beautiful actress Gloria Grahame (Annete Bening) and Turner (Jamie Bell) in 1978 Liverpool, at which point Grahame had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was trying to come to terms with her dwindling career.

Lucky Number Slevin and Victor Frankenstein filmmaker Paul McGuigan directs this intriguing drama, and the trailer does a fine job of showcasing Bening’s swell performance. The movie itself has drawn positive notices, with many highlighting Bening’s terrific work onscreen as Grahame.

Check out the Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool trailer below. The film also stars Vanessa Redgrave, Julie Walters, Kenneth Cranham, Stephen Graham, Frances Barber, and Leanne Best. Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool is now playing in the U.K. and opens in select U.S. theaters on December 29th.