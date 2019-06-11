‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Demo and Trailer Provide a Closer Look at the Combat

0

At E3, Square-Enix took the stage to show off quite a bit of its long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake. After fans clamored for the remake of the classic PlayStation game for years on end, Square-Enix finally announced the title at E3 2015, and now they’ve got quite a bit to show. The game will be episodic with the first installment (spread over two Blu-rays!) taking place solely in Midgar while also expanding and redoing some aspects of the narrative. This is a remake in the true sense of the word, not just an HD upgrade to the PlayStation game.

At this year’s E3, Square-Enix explained how the combat will work and how it’s a mix of action and active-time elements, so that you’re hacking and slashing in real-time, but you can use your ATB meter to pause the flow of the gameplay and decide on your next move. Square-Enix also showed off a new trailer, and it gave me a giddy thriller to travel back to one of my all-time favorite video games now with HD graphics.

There are still a lot of questions about how the whole game will be tweaked and upgraded. Will you still have different limit breaks? Are the basic RPG elements in place in terms of new weapons and armor? If you don’t change weapons, how does the Materia system work? Final Fantasy VII is more than just a great story filled with interesting characters. It’s also got terrific gameplay that goes far beyond just combat.

Assuming the game holds to its release date, there will presumably be more answers in the days, weeks, and months ahead. For the time being, it’s great to see such a long-awaited title so tantalizing close. And if you’ve never played the original Final Fantasy VII, you should definitely pick it up on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Switch.

Check out the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo and trailer below. The game arrives on PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.