‘Final Fantasy VII’ Remake Trailer Teases Gameplay, Mini-Games, Summons, and More!

A new extensive trailer for Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake debuted today during the Tokyo Game Show. It gives us our best look so far at the highly anticipated and absolutely gorgeous modern update to the acclaimed video game. Heroes Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Barret fight alongside fellow Avalanche members Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge against the Shinra Corporation’s intelligence agency, The Turks. Everyone gets a moment to shine in this new trailer, including baddies like Reno, Rude, and Tseng, but it wouldn’t be Final Fantasy VII without shots of Summons (Ifrit and Shiva get the spotlight), mini-games (like darts and … workout routines?), and Sephiroth, of course. Dedicated fans will also spot characters like Don Corneo and enemies like the Eligor, so +1 to Nerd stats if you did so.

The only downside here, which is an assumption at this point (even if it feels like a pretty safe one), is that this title is likely to be a “Part One.” Maybe the trailers are just giving us a tease before allowing a glimpse into the wider world of Gaia beyond Midgar, or maybe this is just the first installment. Time will tell, but we’ll know for sure when the game releases on PS4 on March 3, 2020.

Check out the new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake below:

The evil Shinra corporation rules the world with an iron fist and continues to spin its web of lies. Have the rebels, known as Avalanche, bitten off more than they can chew? Get your first look at Shinra’s agents, the Turks; powerful summons, Ifrit and Shiva; and much more in this trailer from Tokyo Game Show 2019.

This game looks absolutely stunning. The nostalgia pull is enough on its own to get us to pre-order the title (even without the Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC), with the caveat that we’re not sure it’s the complete game like the original was.

Check out a selection of images from the trailer below: