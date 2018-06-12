Final ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Marvel Series’ Return

0

Netflix and Marvel TV have released a new and final trailer for Luke Cage Season 2. It’s clear from this trailer that the second season will be primarily focused on Alfre Woodard’s Mariah Dillard, who is faced with a threat to her hold over Harlem by the antagonist Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir), who is bulletproof just like Luke Cage. Speaking of which, Luke Cage really isn’t very prominent in this here trailer, so it’ll be interesting to see how the story is structured this time around. Surely Luke Cage isn’t taking a backseat in his own show, right?

Cheo Hodari Coker returns as executive producer and showrunner of the series, and Lucy Liu directed the first episode of Season 2. For those looking to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe on display, however, it very much feels like Marvel TV has pulled back on the whole crossover idea a bit. In contrast to The Avengers, the Marvel TV’s team-up miniseries The Defenders was met with a bit of a ho-hum response, and Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb has said there are no plans for a Defenders Season 2. It now feels like everyone involved is perfectly fine moving forward as mostly standalone individual series, with a little bit of crossover every now and then.

Indeed, Jessica Jones Season 2 essentially pretended like The Defenders never happened, so I’ll be curious to see how/if Luke Cage deals with the fallout. Of course these individuals shows have their own showrunners and writers who work for months to craft their stories, so one imagines they’re not super eager to simply piggyback off of what another show is doing.

Check out the new Luke Cage Season 2 trailer below. The series also stars Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, Gabrielle Dennis, and Rosario Dawson. All 13 episodes of Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 22nd.