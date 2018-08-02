Final ‘Smallfoot’ Trailer Sends Yetis on a Quest for the Mythical Human

0

Warner Bros. has released the final Smallfoot trailer. The movie turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a young Yeti discovers a human and must prove to the rest of the community that the myth of the “smallfoot” is real.

This trailer is fine, has some cute jokes, and the ends with an uplifting song for some reason. The trailer also makes it clear that yetis and humans can’t understand each other, which should lead to some nice comic scenes. But more importantly, Warner Bros. Animation has had a surprisingly strong track record lately. You’ve got The LEGO Movies, which have ranged from solid to outstanding, and then there’s the underseen Storks, which was surprisingly hilarious. While I have some reservations about Smallfoot, Warner Bros. has earned the benefit of the doubt.

Check out the Smallfoot trailer below. The film opens September 28th and features the voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, and Yara Shahidi.

