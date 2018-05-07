Exclusive Clip from TBS’ ‘Final Space’ Teases the Explosive Season Finale

0

If you haven’t been keeping up with TBS’ out-of-this-world animated comedy Final Space, you have a few hours left to remedy that oversight before tonight’s season finale. Created by Olan Rogers, Final Space centers on Gary, a solo inmate aboard an advanced prison ship who winds up teaming up with law enforcement, bounty hunters, and a super-powered alien creation in order to save the universe from ultimate destruction. It’s a solid series that delivers incredible space-based action sequences, richly detailed animation, “very funny” laughs (as is the network’s brand), and, perhaps most surprisingly, a savage sort of realism that’s rare to find in animated fare. We’ll see how Gary and his team’s misadventures all end up tonight, so buckle up for a wild ride!

To celebrate tonight’s finale, we have an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode to share with you. You might want to steer clear if you’re afeared of spoilers or aren’t caught up on the season so far, especially since it references some major events from previous episodes. It finds our heroes drastically outnumbered and in a perilous situation that even Mooncake can’t save them from on its own. There’s only one way out, but it comes with a steep cost…

Rogers, who voices the lead, is joined by Tika Sumpter, Coty Galloway, Tom Kenny, Fred Armisen, David Tennant, and Steven Yeun.

Check out our exclusive clip from Final Space below and be sure to tune in to TBS tonight at 10:30/9:30c for the finale, or watch it online right now!