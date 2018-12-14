Final ‘Voltron Legendary Defender’ Trailer Teases the Series’ Finale

0

The end of an era is upon us. The final season of Voltron Legendary Defender is now streaming on Netflix in its 13-episode entirety. I’ll certainly have my thoughts on the final season and the series overall (and maybe an explainer or two) up on Monday after everyone (including myself) has had a chance to watch it, but until then, please allow the show’s final trailer (like … ever) to entertain you.

Previously shown off at New York Comic Con 2018, this last trailer is one part homage to the overall and one part teaser for the events of the Season 8. The same can be said of the final season, which aims to wrap up the adventures of the Paladins and their allies as they attempt to rid the universe of dangerous foes who seek to rule through strength of arms and subjugation of innocents. Fans of the excellent DreamWorks Animation series have joined the many, many characters of Voltron Legendary Defenderin their adventures some 76 episodes ago, and now it’s all about to come to a close. Fingers crossed for happy endings all around.

Watch the last-ever trailer for Voltron Legendary Defender:

After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It’s a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all. Executive produced by Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery the series features the voice talents of Steven Yeun (Keith), Tyler Labine (Hunk), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Pidge), Jeremy Shada (Lance), Josh Keaton (Shiro), Kimberly Brooks (Princess Allura) and Rhys Darby (Coran). Additional voices include Ana Gasteyer (Krolia), Mimi Davila (Romelle), Dave Coulier (Bii Boh Bi), Neil Kaplan (Zarkon), Cree Summer (Haggar), AJ LoCascio (Prince Lotor) and more.

For more on all things Voltron, be sure to get caught up with our most recent write-ups linked below: