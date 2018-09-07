Finn Jones on Season 2 of ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ and Facing Threats on Two Fronts

0

From showrunner M. Raven Metzner, Season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist (available to stream at Netflix) raises the stakes, in every way, as Danny Rand (Finn Jones), the Immortal Iron Fist, throws himself into his mission to defend the streets of New York City. With the day-to-day oversight of Rand Enterprises in the hands of Ward Meachum (Tom Pelphrey) and Joy Meachum (Jessica Stroup) on a mission to take what she feels she’s owed, Danny is trying to get a feel for domestic life with girlfriend Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) until the return of his old friend Davos (Sacha Dhawan) throws his balance off, in a way that could derail everything.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actor Finn Jones talked about working very hard to make the second season of Iron Fist as good as it could be, transitioning into a rhythm with new showrunner Raven Metzner, how Danny is feeling about domestic life with Colleen, his favorite fights scenes, balancing neighborhood threats like the Triad with personal threats like Davos, what Danny thinks of Misty Knight (Simone Missick), who Danny Rand is, if he’s not the Iron Fist, the doors that they’ll be blowing off by the end of the season, and his hopes for a Season 3. Be aware that there are some spoilers discussed.

Collider: I’ve watched screeners of the six episodes and really enjoyed it. I loved seeing how things have changed and evolved for the second season, and there’s a lot of really cool fight scenes.

FINN JONES: Thank you very much. I really appreciate that, and I assure you the second half is really quite special. The last four episodes really take the show to a whole different level. And then, hopefully, if we get a Season 3, it’s going to create some very interesting storytelling and character development. A lot of really good people that really cared about the project, and really cared about the Iron Fist character and mythology, came together for this season, and we all worked very hard to try to make this season as good as it could be. It’s nice that we’re finally getting to put it out there, and people are getting to see it.

By the end of this season, will we feel a sense of resolution, or will we have all new questions to wonder about?

JONES: There will definitely be a sense of resolution, for sure, but as usual, when you get resolution, there are many more doors that get opened, and some doors get blown off. There are some jaw-dropping moments towards the end, especially in the last two episodes, that really lead the way for some interesting storytelling and character development.

Even more than in The Defenders, I loved the interaction between Danny and Luke, in Season 2 of Luke Cage, and the extra touch of Danny wearing the Sweet Xmas hoodie was just brilliant. What did you most enjoy about working with Cheo Hodari Coker, going over there, for that show, and getting his perspective on who your character is?

JONES: It was interesting because Raven Metzner also had a say into that episode, as well, so it really was a collaboration. But, I loved going over to Luke Cage. It was nice to head over there, just for the episode. It was fun. The character wasn’t really going through any dramatic, life-threatening problems, and he was able to go over there and be the healer, just to help Luke out. Luke was the one that was struggling, and Danny was able to go out there and try to fix the problem, which I don’t think we’ve really seen before. Usually, it’s Danny that’s the one in trouble, and it’s the people around him that are trying to save him, so it was nice to flip that. The Marvel Netflix television universe is one big family, so it just felt like I was just going back to set and saying hi to everyone. We have the same make-up artist, camera team, and some of the same writers, so it always feels like you’re just heading back home, and you’re hanging out and creating scenes with awesome people.

After doing the first season, and establishing the world and the characters, were you nervous about starting over with a new showrunner, or did that feel like a pretty smooth transition?

JONES: It was incredibly smooth. There was a lot of serendipity surrounding the whole of Season 2, to be honest. It was cosmically smooth. There were some wild things that happened, which just were like, “Whoa, really?,” that I thought the stars had really aligned for the second season. When I found out we got picked up for the second season, the only thing in my head was that I just wanted to come back into Season 2 and bring 110% of my energy and focus to the character and to the show. That’s all I had the space for, in my mind and my body, and that’s what I did. From August to December, I trained for five months, and then once Clayton [Barber], the stunt coordinator, was taken onboard, I started training with him. I was speaking to Raven about script development, early on, and making sure that we all were on the same page with how we wanted the character to feel this season, and it just went from there. It was a very smooth, enjoyable, exciting process, from start to finish.