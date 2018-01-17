‘Fire and Fury’ Will Be Adapted into a TV Series about the Trump White House

0

Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House ignited a firestorm (of course, every day Trump is President is a firestorm of some kind, so hooray for that) that, despite Wolff’s dubious reporting, seemed to confirm other reports regarding Trump’s ignorance, laziness, cruelty, and the various factions struggling to guide the racist dotard to their agenda. Naturally, it’s being adapted into a TV series.

According to THR, “Endeavor Content — the financing and sales arm formed in October between sister companies William Morris Endeavor and IMG — has purchased film and television rights,” and Endeavor will turn the book into a TV series. Wolff will serve as an executive producer alongside Two Cities Television CEO Michael Jackson.

It will be interesting to see how quickly this hits the fast track as networks scramble to tell a timely story but also before the public becomes completely exhausted and bored with Trump. It’s a bit of a tall order to say to people, “Hey, you know how Trump dominates our culture right now with every dumb thing he does? Well how would you like to watch a TV series with more of that?”

To be fair, Wolff’s book is largely filled with not only inaccuracies, but also with people who are trying to push an agenda. Based on what I’ve read so far, if they were to adapt it into a TV series, the central figure wouldn’t be Trump (and boy would that piss him off), but Steve Bannon, a racist pile of sludge who fancies himself a genius. Bannon was obviously a primary source for Wolff, and Wolff fashions Bannon as kind of a tortured visionary, a man of grandiose ambition (despicable as it may be) who struggles to achieve his purpose.

No word yet on any casting, but an old sack of mayonnaise could be up for the part of Trump or Bannon.