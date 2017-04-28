‘Firestarter’ Remake in the Works for Director Akiva Goldsman, ‘Rectify’ Writer

0

It’s a good time to be alive if you’re a Stephen King fan. There’s a huge number of projects in the works and on the books for the acclaimed author, including Sony’s release of The Dark Tower this summer (we hope) and a new take on It from Andrés Muschietti coming this September. There’s also a TV series adaptation of The Mist rolling out on Spike and Hulu’s shared King universe Castle Rock. Now, we can add a Firestarter remake to the mix.

As Deadline reports, news of the Firestarter remake was announced during the ongoing Overlook Film Festival by none other than super-producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse, the team behind Split and Get Out, among other huge successes. The news came during the opening-night premiere of their new film Stephanie, directed by Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman. Goldsman will direct Firestarter from a script by Scott Teems (Rectify).

Stephanie is a film about an orphaned young girl with unworldly powers who is taken in by a man and woman who claim to be her parents. That’s a pretty good summation of the basic plot of Firestarter as well since that story followed a young girl who developed pyrokinetic abilities and was then abducted by a secret government agency that wanted to harness her powerful gift as a weapon. Universal, who will be partnering with Blumhouse for this production, released their version in 1984 with Drew Barrymore starring in the title role as the young Charlene “Charlie” McGee in one of her earliest roles.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Overlook Film Festival. Here’s how Blum celebrated it on Twitter:

Thanks to @TheOverlookFest for a great screening of Stephanie and a great start to #Firestarter. Props to Akiva and Henry and Rel! pic.twitter.com/6GwUOhcP7n — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) April 28, 2017

And if you’ve never seen the 1984 film, check out the original trailer and poster below: