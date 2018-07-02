Exclusive: ‘Fireworks’ Clip Teases the Latest GKIDS Anime Release in Explosive Fashion

0

Our exclusive clip from the upcoming GKIDS release Fireworks offers up a summer spectacular. The follow-up to producer Genki Kawamura‘s hit anime film Your Name arrives in theaters this July 4th holiday, delivering another sci-fi fantasy tale centering on star-crossed teenage lovers. The custom clip below focuses on the movie’s subtitle / tagline: “Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or The Bottom?” or “Fireworks: Are They Round or Are They Flat?” This hook is explored throughout the narrative, but the fireworks themselves (and how they behave) offer interesting insights into just what is going on in the tale itself.

Fireworks tells a simple story of adolescent longing on the surface, but it’s a telling that taps into deep wells of emotion. Youthful wistfulness, missed opportunities and long-lost dreams are explored, and the urgency of young lovers and the desire to create a separate universe, a magic place outside of time, where they can be together forms the emotional core of the story. It’s a perfect summer flick that North American audiences can check out this week in theaters! Plus, keep an eye out for more from Fireworks in our upcoming interview with the filmmakers themselves, director Akiyuki Shinbo of studio Shaft and co-director Nobuyuki Takeuchi.

Check out our exclusive custom clip below for a Fireworks tease!

Producer Genki Kawamura follows up his mega-hit Your Name with another tale of star-crossed teenage lovers with a sci-fi fantasy twist. Shy Norimichi and fast-talking Yusuke, are goo-goo-eyed over the same elusive classmate, Nazuna. But Nazuna, unhappy over her mother’s decision to remarry and leave their countryside town, plans to run away and has secretly chosen Norimichi to accompany her. When things don’t go as planned, Norimichi discovers that a glowing multi-color ball found in the sea has the power to reset the clock and give them a second chance to be together. But each reset adds new complications and takes them farther and farther away from the real world – until they risk losing sight of reality altogether.

GKIDS proudly presents Fireworks! Head here for theaters and more information.