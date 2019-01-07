Exclusive ‘First Man’ Blu-ray Clip Reveals How They Shot the Moon Landing

0

We at Collider are extremely happy to be sharing an exclusive clip from the upcoming home video release of First Man, Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s chronicle of the mission to put a man on the moon. The ambitious feature puts Neil Armstrong front and center, with Ryan Gosling delivering an ambitiously subtle performance as the notoriously quiet and private astronaut. Chazelle and screenwriter Josh Singer straddle the line between an intimate drama about grief and a propulsive “men on a mission” movie, as the story is anchored by the death of Armstrong’s daughter Karen shortly before he joined NASA.

In this exclusive clip from the film’s bonus features, Chazelle, Gosling, and Corey Stoll (who plays Buzz Aldrin) talk about shooting the iconic moon landing sequence, as footage reveals just how the La La Land director went about capturing this stunning moment. The sequence in the film is enthralling and builds to an aspect ratio shift as the screen suddenly explodes into IMAX when Armstrong steps out on the moon. But as you’ll see in this video, Chazelle made great use of screen projection to capture the actual landing sequence on camera.

The Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD releases of First Man are packed with bonus features including deleted scenes, a feature commentary, and a number of featurettes that dive deep into how the movie was made.

Check out the First Man moon landing clip below. The film will be available on Digital HD on January 8th and hits 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 22nd.