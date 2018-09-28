‘First Man’: Download a Free Screening Ticket for NASA’s 60th Anniversary

0

The only thing better than going to see a new movie is to see that movie for free. And folks, you may just get that chance when it comes to First Man. Universal Pictures will be honoring NASA’s 60th Anniversary with 60 free screenings across the country on Monday, October 1st for the film, which tells “the riveting story behind the first manned mission to the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the decade leading to the historic Apollo 11 flight.” First Man stars Ryan Gosling and is directed by Damien Chazelle (the two last worked with each other on La La Land).

As a reminder, seating for these screenings is first-come, first-served, and a ticket does not guarantee a seat. The theater is overbooked to ensure capacity, so get there early!

You can grab a ticket here while supplies last, if you live in (or near) one of the following cities: