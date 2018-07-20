‘First Man’ Poster Teases Ryan Gosling’s Giant Leap for Mankind

0

Universal Pictures released a new poster for First Man to coincide with the actual 49th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s walk across the moon. It’s pretty simple as far as posters go—just an empty astronaut jumpsuit hanging in a white void—but the cleanness and simplicity contrasted against that complicated-as-hell suit actually does an effective job of hyping up Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle‘s highly anticipated look at one of the most dangerous missions in human history.

Ryan Gosling, of course, is on-board to star as Armstrong, re-teaming with Chazelle after the two collaborated on La La Land. This is also Chazelle’s first film since taking home Best Director for that same musical, the same night he won Best Picture for all of five minutes because of a historic Academy Award fuck-up. So not exactly “mission to the Moon” type of stakes, but there is a lot riding on this one. Luckily, from posters to trailers, First Man looks like a successful mission.

Claire Foy, Kyle Chandler, Ciaran Hinds, and Corey Stoll are also set to co-star.

Check out the poster below. Written by Oscar-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight) and based on the book by James R. Hansen, First Man will premiere at the Venice Film Festival before hitting theaters October 12.

Here’s the official synopsis for First Man: