‘First Man’ Poster Reveals Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong; Trailer Debuts Tonight

Universal Pictures has released the first poster for First Man, the highly anticipated new film from Oscar-winning La La Land and Whiplash filmmaker Damien Chazelle. The film stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong and is a “men on a mission” story chronicling NASA’s road to putting a man on the moon. The story spans the years 1961 to 1969, offering a visceral first-person account of one of the most significant moments in American history.

This poster highlights the film as an “experience” as well as an IMAX presentation, which would suggest that Chazelle hasn’t just crafted any old biopic here. The guy is a tremendously talented filmmaker, and the visual jump from Whiplash to La La Land was massive so I’m excited to see him take his talents to an even bigger canvas with First Man. Luckily, he’s reunited with his Oscar-winning La La Land cinematographer Linus Sandgren.

Additionally, Universal has confirmed that the first trailer for First Man will debut tonight following Gosling’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, so check back on Collider to see the first footage from the film.

For now, take a closer look at the First Man poster below by clicking for high-resolution. Written by Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post), the drama also stars Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Patrick Fugit, Ciaran Hinds, Ethan Embry, Shea Whigham, Corey Stoll, and Pablo Schreiber. First Man opens in theaters on October 12th.

Here’s the official synopsis for First Man: