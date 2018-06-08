‘First Man’ Trailer: ‘La La Land’ Director Takes Ryan Gosling to Space

0

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for First Man, the highly anticipated third feature film from Oscar-winning Whiplash and La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle. Written by Oscar-winning Spotlight and The Post co-writer Josh Singer, the film is based on a book by James R. Hansen and chronicles the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong between the years of 1961 and 1969. Ryan Gosling fills the role of Armstrong in the film, with Emmy-winning The Crown actress Claire Foy playing Armstrong’s wife Janet.

What’s striking here is how much they’re playing up the danger and the risk, both elements we tend to forget about because the mission was a success. But it’s a smart play because it’s putting us in the mindset of the characters, who don’t know if the mission will succeed and can only see all the ways it could possibly go horribly wrong. At the very least, this doesn’t look like your typical space travel hagiography where everything is soaring strings and majestic views. I’m in.

Check out the First Man trailer below. The film also stars Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Patrick Fugit, Ciaran Hinds, Ethan Embry, Shea Whigham, Corey Stoll, and Pablo Schreiber. Produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen alongside Chazelle and Gosling, First Man opens in theaters on October 12th.