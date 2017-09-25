New Trailer for ‘First They Killed My Father’ Portrays Life Under an Oppressive Regime

After making appearances at Telluride and Toronto International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie‘s latest directorial effort First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers is now available to stream on Netflix. The feature film draws from the horrific, real-world violence that resulted from Cambodia’s Civil War and Pol Pot‘s brutal Khmer Rouge army during the 1970s. The tale is told through the eyes of Loung Ung (as played by Sareum Srey Moch) who suffered under the oppressive rule as a child but survived to become a human rights activist, author, and screenwriter.
A new trailer for the film opts to recap its acclaim from the festival circuit rather than focus on the story itself, but the images tell a clear picture: child soldiers, military brutality, and oppression everywhere you look. The previously released trailer hammered home the film’s transformation from peaceful family life to that of living under a regime, but events in the world itself suggest that this story is but a chapter in the cyclical pattern of violence and oppression. The timing of First They Killed My Father couldn’t be more appropriate.
Directed by Angelina Jolie, First They Killed My Father is the adaptation of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s gripping memoir of surviving the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978. The story is told through her eyes, from the age of five, when the Khmer Rouge came to power, to nine years old. The film depicts the indomitable spirit and devotion of Loung and her family as they struggle to stay together during the Khmer Rouge years.
First They Killed My Father is a Netflix film produced by Angelina Jolie and acclaimed Cambodian director and producer Rithy Panh, director of the Oscar-nominated The Missing Picture. Michael Vieira (By the Sea) also serves as producer. Loung Ung, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Adam Somner (Bridge of Spies) and Charles Schissel (The Prestige) are executive producers, and Academy Award winner Anthony Dod Mantle (Slumdog Millionaire) serves as director of photography.
