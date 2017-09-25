New Trailer for ‘First They Killed My Father’ Portrays Life Under an Oppressive Regime

0

After making appearances at Telluride and Toronto International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie‘s latest directorial effort First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers is now available to stream on Netflix. The feature film draws from the horrific, real-world violence that resulted from Cambodia’s Civil War and Pol Pot‘s brutal Khmer Rouge army during the 1970s. The tale is told through the eyes of Loung Ung (as played by Sareum Srey Moch) who suffered under the oppressive rule as a child but survived to become a human rights activist, author, and screenwriter.

A new trailer for the film opts to recap its acclaim from the festival circuit rather than focus on the story itself, but the images tell a clear picture: child soldiers, military brutality, and oppression everywhere you look. The previously released trailer hammered home the film’s transformation from peaceful family life to that of living under a regime, but events in the world itself suggest that this story is but a chapter in the cyclical pattern of violence and oppression. The timing of First They Killed My Father couldn’t be more appropriate.

Take a look at the new trailer for First They Killed My Father below:

Here’s the official synopsis: