‘Fist Fight’ NSFW Trailer: Charlie Day vs. Ice Cube… Now with More F-Bombs

The idea of Charlie Day and Ice Cube fighting is inherently kind of funny, which is probably a big reason the film got greenlit and definitely why that gimmick emerged as the crux of the first Fist Fight trailers. What those green band trailers didn’t capture is the depraved and slightly deranged tone that runs as an undercurrent to the whole set up. Thankfully, there’s a new red-band trailer to help clear that up…. and drop just so many F-bombs.

The new 21 Laps Entertainment comedy from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia director Richie Keen is taking a cue from Sunny and embracing a bit of degenerate spirit, which definitely helps make the whole “grown men fighting in a school yard like children” concept a bit more appealing. See, they’re not trading blows in any school yard, this is one where the kids hack classroom the classroom to play porn and the guidance counselor knows a bad batch of meth when she sees one. Which leads us to the next major selling point– Jillian Bell, who any Workaholics fan will tell you is a comedy beast, and she gets the best joke of the trailer. Alright, Fist Fight. You had my curiosity, but now you have my attention.

Also starring Tracy Morgan in his first film role since his tragic car accident, the ensemble includes Christina Hendricks, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Dean Norris, Kumail Nanjiani and Dennis Haysbert, Fist Fight debuts February 17, 2017. Watch the new trailer below:

Here’s the official Fist Fight synopsis: