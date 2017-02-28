Netflix’s Docu-Series ‘Five Came Back’ Explores the Intersection of Hollywood and War

0

Netflix has just unveiled the first trailer for the docu-series Five Came Back, an adaptation of Mark Harris’ best-selling book, “Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War.” Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, the three-part docuseries tells the extraordinary story of how Hollywood changed World War II – and how World War II changed Hollywood, through the interwoven experiences of five filmmakers who interrupted their successful careers to serve their country, risk their lives and bring the truth back to the American people.

Those visionaries are John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra, and George Stevens, whose different personalities and interweaving chronologies are revisited through the voices of five modern cinematic masters: Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Greengrass and Lawrence Kasdan. Three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep provides the narration.

Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Five Came Back below:

