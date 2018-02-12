Chris Columbus to Write and Direct ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Movie for Blumhouse

0

It looks like writer/director Chris Columbus is sticking with video games. After helming 2015’s Pixels, Columbus is now set to write, direct, and produce a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, an adaptation of the popular video game series, for Blumhouse. For those who are unfamiliar with the games, they began back in 2014. The premise has you working as a night security guard at a Chuck E. Cheese-like establishment who must choose how to divert power between locks and security cameras in order to avoid being killed by haunted animatronic creatures.

Scott Cawthon, who created the hit franchise, will produce alongside Columbus and Blumhouse head Jason Blum. The rights originally landed at New Line with Gil Kenan (Poltergeist) set to write and direct, but the project was put into turnaround with Blumhouse snapping up the rights last March. Since the movie now belongs to Blumhouse, I imagine it will be made on the company’s typical shoestring budget, but that could definitely work for Five Nights at Freddy’s. Yes, there will need to be some special effects of some kind when it comes to handling the animatronic creatures, but if it stays true to the atmosphere of the games, you’re looking at a movie that will largely be tethered to one location.

Although Columbus has certainly had his share of misfires, I’m hoping he brings the madness he showed with the script for Gremlins, because that would be a perfect fit for this property. Yes, the interactive aspect of Five Nights at Freddy’s is part of what gives the horror its power. And to be fair, we’re still waiting for the first great movie based off a video game. But I like this pairing of talent and material, so hopefully everything comes together on this one.

