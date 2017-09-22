Get Your First Look at This Year’s CW Superhero Series Crossover Special

0

If you paid attention to the excellent teaser trailer for CW Seed’s animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray, then you have a solid idea of what awaits The CW’s live-action superhero series crossover this fall. That story occurs on an alternate planet known as Earth-X and features the villainous Reichsman, which includes Overgirl, the Earth-X version of a Nazi-fied Supergirl. Other supervillains include evil Nazi counterparts of The Flash and Green Arrow. That all makes much more sense once you’ve witnessed the new poster for the upcoming crossover, “Crisis on Earth-X.”

The new poster, courtesy of Arrow star Stephen Amell, has a fantastic design that pits our favorite DC superheroes against alternate versions of … themselves! That’s a nice spin on the crossover narratives that have previously pit our heroes against each other and alien invaders. As EW reports, production begins on the crossover today. An additional EW report also has a casting announcement for The Ray, a new superhero to the lineup who will appear both in the flesh in the crossover and in animated form in his own CW Seed series. “Crisis on Earth-X” arrives November 27th and concludes on November 28th.

Here’s a look at the poster tease shared by Amell on Twitter:

Now for some details on this crossover. The heroes of The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will come together in “Crisis on Earth X” for Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) wedding … which is crashed by villains from Earth-X who bring a deadly agenda to the party. Executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg compared the idea to the annual Justice League/Justice Society crossovers they loved as kids. The gorgeous poster, seen above, was created on commission by legendary “Wonder Woman” artist Phil Jimenez.

In “Crisis on Earth-X”, the Flash, Green Arrow, and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) face off against their doppelgängers, doing double-duty in the acting department. Joining them will be Russell Tovey who voices and performs as The Ray, a.k.a. Raymond “Ray” Terrill. The character is described as “a reporter who discovered a group of government scientists working on a secret project to turn light into a weapon of mass destruction. But before he could report on his findings, the project head exposed Ray to a ‘genetic light bomb.’ The bomb failed to kill him and instead gifted Ray with light-based powers. With these abilities, Ray realized he could go beyond reporting on injustice — he could take action to help stop it. Calling himself The Ray, he was recruited by Uncle Sam and the Freedom Fighters to fight violence and oppression wherever it exists.”

That’ll bring some much-needed firepower to the team, especially since the heavy-hitters on the heroic side are going to have their hands full fighting … themselves.

