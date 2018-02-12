Exclusive: ‘Flashpoint’ Directors Reveal How They Landed the Job

0

-

The road to finally bringing a Flash movie to the big screen took a major step forward last month, when it was revealed that writers/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein had entered negotiations to take the helm of the long-developing Flashpoint. Daley and Goldstein weren’t necessarily obvious choices as their screenwriting background is more on the comedy side with films like Horrible Bosses and Vacation, but they most recently directed the upcoming action-comedy Game Night for Warner Bros. and co-wrote Marvel Studios’ wildly successful Spider-Man: Homecoming, so when you take a closer look, the fit actually makes quite a bit of sense.

The Flash movie has already gone through two different directors, as Seth Grahame-Smith (Dark Shadows) was originally attached to write and direct (marking his directorial debut) before being replaced by Dope helmer Rick Famuyiwa. But Famuyiwa left the project in November 2016, a few months before filming was supposed to begin, and Warner Bros. put the brakes on The Flash while star Ezra Miller went off to film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Now that Miller’s schedule is opening back up, Warner Bros. looks to have finally settled on Daley and Goldstein to get Flashpoint off the ground. So when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub spoke with the duo at the press day for Game Night—which is a pretty large-scale action comedy starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams—he asked the filmmakers how they came to be involved with Flashpoint. As Daley tells it, Warner Bros. approached them to see if they had any interest in the DCEU:

“They gave us a list of DC properties and said, ‘Is there anything you’d be interested in?’, in no way promising us anything at all.”

Goldstein adds that it was their experience with Warner Bros. on Game Night and what they did with Spider-Man: Homecoming that led the studio to consider them for one of its major superhero properties:

“They were interested in us because of Game Night and Spider-Man. Because of that combination they did kind of say, ‘We’d like you to consider one of our movies.’ So we read a number of the scripts, and that was one—we’re huge fans of the character, I collected the comic books as a kid. It was an exciting possibility.”

Daley adds that what also drew them to Flash was his general unrefined quality when it comes to being a superhero: