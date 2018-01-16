‘Flashpoint’: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein Tapped to Direct

0

About a month before their action-comedy film Game Night hits theaters, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have apparently landed a big new Warner Bros. role: They’re in negotiations to direct Flashpoint, the solo film in the DCEU that features Ezra Miller‘s Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash. The directors, whose previous collaboration was the attempted dysfunctional family comedy reboot Vacation, have a lengthier history in the business together as writers for the Horrible Bosses movies and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and are part of the Hasbro/Paramount writers room.

Variety reports that Francis Daley and Goldstein are in negotiations for the position, but they were not the studio’s first choice. Warner Bros. originally approached a gentleman by the name of Ben Affleck to direct Flashpoint, but he passed on the offer. So now it falls to Francis Daley and Goldstein, who also wrote the script to Spider-Man: Homecoming and were once in line to direct it. That movie did quite well at balancing comedy and action, so we can probably expect more of the same with Flashpoint.

The film about the speedster’s time-changing adventures stumbled a bit when director Rick Famuyiwa stepped away at the end of November. Warner Bros. has been looking for a replacement ever since. In the interim, with Miller prepping to shoot Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald for the studio, Flashpoint‘s script got an overhaul by Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword). The studio also promoted New Line’s Walter Hamada to oversee Warner Bros.’ comic book movies, so perhaps all of this change means that the project–and the DCEU–is headed in a course-correcting direction. How’s your faith in Flashpoint holding up? Let us know in the comments!

