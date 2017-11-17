‘Flashpoint’ Will Explore New Ground, but Ezra Miller Has Yet to See a Script

0

For those who are unfamiliar with Flashpoint, it originated as a 2011 Geoff Johns comic arc where Flash awakened in a world that was completely different. It’s been adapted in the animated The Flashpoint Paradox and the disappointing arc on CW’s The Flash, but it will also serve as the basis for the first standalone Flash movie in the DCEU.

Details on the plot are still scarce, but star Ezra Miller seems excited at the prospect, telling EW, “What fans understand when they hear Flashpoint,” teases Ezra Miller, “would be almost like hearing a word like ‘Crisis.’ We start to understand that our precious DC universe will inevitably be torn asunder to an endless, headache-inducing fabric of multiversality. The DC Hyper-Extended Multiverse, as I plan to call it. Quote me!”

Johns, who has a lead creative role in the DCEU, says of the Flashpoint movie, “There’s elements in it that we’re going to be playing into that we couldn’t do anywhere else,” Johns explains. “The scale of it, the Batman story of it all.” With regards to Batman, in the Flashpoint comics, Batman is Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s father, but he could be anyone in this new big screen iteration.

However, Miller says that he’s still waiting to see a script for Flashpoint, and the film still doesn’t have a director. Personally (and I’ll have a longer article about this next week), I think Flashpoint would be a mistake at this point. You still haven’t fully established Barry Allen as a character yet and he should have his own standard movie before having to exist as a giant reset button for the DCEU. I liked what I saw of The Flash in Justice League and it would be nice to just spend time with that character rather than him being shocked at how Batman is different even though he’s only spent one movie with Batman.