Movie Talk: What Kind of Tone Will the ‘Flashpoint’ Directors Bring to the DCEU?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jay Washington, Jon Schnepp, and Kristian Harloff discuss the following:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Brothers is in talks with Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to direct the Flash standalone movie, Flashpoint.
- Disney and Lucasfilm released the first official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story and it teases Han Solo meeting Chewbacca and encountering Lando Calrissian. The synopsis also confirms the May 25, 2018 release date.
- The first trailer for Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot starring Joaquin Phoenix, Jack Black and Jonah Hill was released. The film is based on the memoir of John Callahan, who became paralyzed after a car accident at age 21 and turned to drawing as a form of therapy.
- Disney and Marvel released a new image from Ant-Man and the Wasp starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. It shows the movie’s titular heroes in costume and ready for battle.
- A new trailer for the Greg Berlanti-directed Love, Simon starring Katherine Langford, Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel was released.
- Mail Bag: If you could choose any 3 movies – from any year and any genre – to be re-released in theaters, which ones would you choose?
- Live Twitter Questions