First ‘Flatliners’ Trailer Opens a Portal Between Life and Death

Oh pretty med students, why are you always getting into such trouble? (In TV shows and movies, anyway). Flatliners, a “reimagining” of the 1990 film starring Kiefer Sutherland (who will be appearing in this updated version as well) follows a group of young med students who purposefully die and bring each other back to life to experience life after death … without actually dying for keeps. What they find, instead, is a kind of netherworld that ends up opening a portal into their waking lives that incorperates past tragedies. The movie stars Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, and James Norton (lately of Grantchester and Happy Valley).

Producer Michael Douglas told Fandango that, “We viewed the original movie as a jumping-off point – and are now telling a re-imagined story with new characters. We have learned more and more about the world, and science keeps answering so many questions and taking us to so many previously unexplored places – but still no one knows what happens after we die. That’s a question we’ll be asking ourselves forever.”

Fandango also spoke to Dobrev, who spoke about preparing for the film:

We went through three weeks of medical training with real medical technicians, and learned about defibrillators, and how to resuscitate people. What those steps are. It was really informative. I don’t want to sound cocky and say that I could bring someone back to life in real life, but I could definitely now keep them alive long enough until the real professionals came to save the day.

She also commented on Sutherland’s role in this new version, saying that he now plays a professor who acts as a mentor, and it’s not a reprising of his role in the 1990 film.

Flatliners is set to premiere September 29th