The ‘Flatliners’ Stars on Having Fun Filming the Scary Moments

With director Niels Arden Oplev‘s (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) thriller Flatliners opening this weekend in North America, a few days ago I landed an exclusive video interview with Ellen Page, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons. Since they went to a medical boot camp before filming, I asked what medical procedures they can still do which led to a funny exchange. In addition, they talked about the challenge of filming the scary moments but how it was still a lot of fun.

If you’re not familiar with Flatliners, the film follows a group of young med students who purposefully die and bring each other back to life to experience life after death … without actually dying for real. What they find, instead, is a kind of netherworld that ends up opening a portal into their waking lives that incorporates past tragedies. The movie also stars Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland.

Check out what they had to say and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Ellen Page, James Norton, and Kiersey Clemons:

Since they participated in a medical boot camp prior to filming what can they now do that they couldn’t before?

How they made it look like the whole tube was going down someone’s throat.

What is it like filming the scary moments?

How everyone wonders what happens when you die.

Here’s the official synopsis: