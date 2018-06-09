This Week in Animation News: Adult Swim’s ‘The Pillows’ Tour Promotes ‘FLCL: Progressive’

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below; and there’s a bunch of them this week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Since there’s so much content we covered in the last two weeks, I’ll break these down in easy-to-manage categories:
Movies
- New ‘Wreck-It-Ralph 2’ Image Unites the Disney Princesses in a Royal Reunion
- New Trailer for ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Is Determined to Break the Internet
- First ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Poster Has Toothless Finding His Mate
- First ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Trailer Reveals the Closing Chapter
- New ‘Incredibles 2’ Clips Have Jack-Jack Smiling and Traveling to another Dimension
- First ‘Incredibles 2’ Reactions Praise One of Pixar’s Best Sequels
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- New Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Reveals Lord and Miller’s Take on Spidey
- ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Breakdown: Ultimate Goblin, Prowler and Kingpin
Other
- ‘Peter Pan’ 65th Anniversary Blu-ray Review: A Classic Fantasy Adventure Gets a Signature Edition
- First Trailer for ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Confirms That Everything Is Still Awesome
- William Shatner on ‘The Steam Engines of Oz’ and His Life-Long Love of Animation
- Animated ‘Addams Family’ Voice Cast Fills Out with Theron, Kroll, Midler and More
- ‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Movie to Make World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018
TV
- Funimation Rolls out ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Early with Epic Theatrical Event
- ‘Our Cartoon President’ Trailer Confirms Release Date for New Episodes
- ‘Trollhunters’: Marc Guggenheim on That Transformation, ‘3 Below’ and ‘Wizards’
- A Beginner’s Guide to Anime for Kids, Teens, and Adults
- Dan Harmon Explains Why That ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Renewal Took So Long
- ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Complete Series Blu-ray Review: Revisit the Legend, Now in HD
- Exclusive: ‘RWBY’ Volume 5 Blu-ray Clip Takes an Emotional Look Behind the Scenes
- Exclusive: Disney’s ‘Big City Greens’ Images Reveal the Co-Creators’ Real-Life Inspiration
- Exclusive: Trey Parker and Matt Stone Talk Trump and ‘It’ in ‘South Park’ Blu-ray Commentary Clip
- ‘Voltron’ Season 6 Trailer and Images Tease an Epic New Challenge for the Paladins
- ‘RWBY’ Volume 5 Blu-ray Review: The Best Season Yet Continues to Honor Its Fanbase
- Exclusive: ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ Embraces S.T.E.A.M. in a New Featurette
Other
- 10 Things to Know about ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest’ Attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood