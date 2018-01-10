‘Flower’ Trailer Has Zoey Deutch and Pals Trying to Expose a Child Molester

0

The Orchard has released a trailer for Flower. The upcoming dark comedy stars Zoey Deutch as Erica Vandross, a 17-year-old whose life gets overwhelmed when the son of her mom’s new boyfriend comes to live with the family. Trying to find a way to adjust, Erica resolves to expose that a local high-school teacher is a child molester.

The film sounds like it could go off the rails fairly quickly, and when Aubrey Page saw the film at Tribeca last year, it sounds like that’s what happened. In her review, Aubrey writes:

In the end, Flower buckles underneath its attempt at balancing its plethora of tones, ultimately abandoning the emotional journey of its central character in favor of a tidier ending. It becomes clear even before the credits roll on the film that Erica’s quirk-stuffed character was penned by a male screenwriter (three male screenwriters in fact), with the film dropping the anchoring thread of her emotional journey whenever it best suits the narrative.

I’m a big fan of Deutch, but it looks like she’s still looking for the role that will make the most of her talents.

Check out the Flower trailer below. The film opens March 16th and also stars Kathryn Hahn, Tim Heidecker, and Adam Scott.

Here’s the official synopsis for Flower: