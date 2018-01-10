‘Flower’ Trailer Has Zoey Deutch and Pals Trying to Expose a Child Molester

The Orchard has released a trailer for Flower. The upcoming dark comedy stars Zoey Deutch as Erica Vandross, a 17-year-old whose life gets overwhelmed when the son of her mom’s new boyfriend comes to live with the family. Trying to find a way to adjust, Erica resolves to expose that a local high-school teacher is a child molester.
The film sounds like it could go off the rails fairly quickly, and when Aubrey Page saw the film at Tribeca last year, it sounds like that’s what happened. In her review, Aubrey writes:
In the end, Flower buckles underneath its attempt at balancing its plethora of tones, ultimately abandoning the emotional journey of its central character in favor of a tidier ending. It becomes clear even before the credits roll on the film that Erica’s quirk-stuffed character was penned by a male screenwriter (three male screenwriters in fact), with the film dropping the anchoring thread of her emotional journey whenever it best suits the narrative.
I’m a big fan of Deutch, but it looks like she’s still looking for the role that will make the most of her talents.
Check out the Flower trailer below. The film opens March 16th and also stars Kathryn Hahn, Tim Heidecker, and Adam Scott.
Here’s the official synopsis for Flower:
Rebellious, quick-witted Erica Vandross (Zoey Deutch) is a 17-year-old firecracker living with her single mom Laurie (Kathryn Hahn) and mom’s new boyfriend Bob (Tim Heidecker) in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. When Bob’s mentally unbalanced son Luke (Joey Morgan) arrives from rehab to live with the family, Erica finds her domestic and personal life overwhelmed. With Luke and her sidekicks Kala (Dylan Gelula) and Claudine (Maya Eshet) in tow, Erica acts out by exposing a dark secret of high-school teacher Will (Adam Scott), with perilous results; their teenage kicks become a catalyst for growing up in unexpected and unpredictable ways. Mixing dark comedy and teenage angst writer-director Max Winkler (CEREMONY) and co-writer Matt Spicer (INGRID GOES WEST) re-imagine an unproduced script by Alex McAulay, creating a star vehicle for blossoming talent Zoey Deutch (BEFORE I FALL, WHY HIM?) and elevating the teen movie to new heights.