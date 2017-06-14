Exclusive: Celebrate 15 Years of Focus Features with a Poster by Christopher DeLorenzo

0

2017 marks the 15th anniversary of indie studio Focus Features. To celebrate, the studio is putting together “Focus 15”, a collection of throwback screenings that will highlight some of Focus’ most successful films including Moonrise Kingdom, Brokeback Mountain, Milk, Pride & Prejudice, Shaun of the Dead, Burn After Reading, and more. These screening series will be held in Los Angeles, New York, and London. Click here to find out where and when the films will be showing and how to get tickets.

Additionally, “Limited-edition vinyl records of classic cuts from Focus movies’ soundtracks are being pressed, and limited edition posters commemorating Focus 15 are being printed. Additional events, giveaways, and retrospectives are to be announced as Focus 15 extends through the fall,” so definitely subscribe to Focus Features if you want to stay up to date on that cool stuff.

Today, we’re pleased to debut a poster by Christopher DeLorenzo highlighting some of Focus’ biggest hits of the past 15 years. It’s a fun poster because you have to be a fan of these movies to get the reference, and even then some of these are a little tough to figure out (the ones I immediately got were Lost in Translation, Moonrise Kingdom, Brokeback Mountain, Milk, The Dallas Buyers Club, Coraline, The Pianist, Burn After Reading, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Shaun of the Dead, and Kubo and the Two Strings).

Check out the poster below, and if you’re in the New York, Los Angeles, or London areas, definitely find your way to these Focus 15 screenings. Congrats to Focus on 15 great years, and here’s to another 15 more!

Here’s Focus Features’ official statement on their 15th anniversary:

For 15 years, one worldwide movie company has brought together cinema’s most gifted and fearless filmmakers and actors to create unforgettable experiences in theaters everywhere. Focus Features now celebrates the global community of movie lovers by marking its 15th Anniversary, taking a look back at some of the iconic words and images from its films that we have all shared together – and looking ahead to 2017 and beyond.

Christopher DeLorenzon (Instagram – @chrisdelorenzo)