‘Fonzo’ Director Josh Trank Shares a New Photo of Tom Hardy as Al Capone

Production is underway on Chronicle and Fantastic Four director Josh Trank’s dramatic take on the life of gangster Al Capone (Tom Hardy), and Trank has now revealed another look at the notorious criminal. Fonzo, also written by Trank, will focus on 47-year-old Capone who has spent nearly a decade in prison. “Dementia rots his brain, and his mind becomes a mishmash of harrowing memories from his violent past,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

It looks to be another meaty role for Hardy, one where he can be completely full-on and over-the-top, as Capone was known to be a larger-than-life figure. The new image reveals Capone … at a party? In his pajamas? It could well be part of a dementia-fueled dream sequence, but it also shows Hardy with something obstructing his speech (in this case, a cigar), his preferred milieu. There is no release date set yet for the film, but in the meantime you can hear Hardy talking about turds in the wind in the upcoming Venom movie.

Below is the official synopsis for Fonzo, which also stars Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kathrine Narducci:

A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al “Fonzo” Capone (Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.

