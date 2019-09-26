‘For All Mankind’ Trailer Reveals Apple’s Alt-Universe Where America Lost the Space Race

0

That Apple TV+ slate is filling up fast with some pretty legitimate-looking dramas, but this latest one might just take things all the way to the moon. For All Mankind, created by Emmy-winner Ronald D. Moore, imagines a world where the United States and NASA lost the space race to Russia. In an attempt to set some kind of record, America then pivots to putting the first woman on the moon, which I believe is called the Eowyn Loophole. It’s an intriguing premise that refreshingly takes a look at an alternate timeline that doesn’t immediately plunge the Earth into a YA dystopia, instead focusing on “an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.”

Sarah Jones (The Path), Krys Marshall (Supergirl), Jodi Balfour (The Crown), and Cass Buggé (Into the Dark) star as the courageous crew of women recruited for the mission. Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad) is also here as the astronaut tasked with making sure the dangerous expedition doesn’t end in disaster.

Check out the trailer below. For All Mankind debuts on Apple TV+ on November 1 along with the Jason Momoa fantasy-epic See, the Reese Witherspoon/Jennifer Anniston comedy The Morning Show, and the Hailee Steinfeld-led Dickinson.

Here is the official synopsis for For All Mankind: