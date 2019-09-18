‘Ford v Ferrari’: Director James Mangold on the Crazy Way They Filmed the Le Mans Race

0

The audio issue at the beginning of the interview is resolved by the 3 minute mark.

One of my favorite movies of 2019 is director James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari. Not only is the true-story racing drama incredibly well made, it’s loaded with fantastic performances from every single cast member. Trust me, if you want to see a brilliant piece of filmmaking, look no further than Ford v Ferrari. For more on the film, you can read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, Ford v Ferrari is set against the backdrop of 1966’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France and follows maverick American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), who is challenged by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) to build a revolutionary car that would allow Ford to challenge Ferrari. Christian Bale plays fearless yet dangerous British racer Ken Miles, who gets behind the wheel of the new Ford racing vehicle. The film also stars Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, and Noah Jupe.

Shortly after seeing the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, I got to sit down with James Mangold at the Collider studio for an extended interview. During the wide-ranging conversation he revealed the incredible challenges recreating the Le Mans race track for their big third act race, how one of his biggest challenges was finding a way to tell the story at an affordable budget, how the first cut of the film was three and a half hours, how they might include a number of deleted scenes on the Blu-ray, what he was nervous about before filming began, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

