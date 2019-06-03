‘Ford v. Ferrari’ Trailer: Christian Bale and Matt Damon Take the American Dream for a Ride

0

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Logan and Walk the Line filmmaker James Mangold’s highly anticipated new film Ford v. Ferrari. The story is set against the backdrop of 1966’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France and follows maverick American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) who sets out to build a revolutionary car that would allow Ford to challenge Ferrari, with Christian Bale playing fearless British racer Ken Miles—who gets behind the wheel of the new Ford racing vehicle.

Shelby and Miles were dispatched by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca themselves to build an entirely new vehicle from scratch that could finally defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. A film based on these events has been in the works for years, and while Ford v Ferrari was initially slated for release this summer, Fox (now owned by Disney) pushed the film back to this fall to better position it for an awards run.

I was already excited for Ford v. Ferrari solely based on the fact that it’s Mangold’s first film since his incredible work on Logan, and the trailer does nothing to dissuade me from that opinion. Bale and Damon both seem to have their charm levels set on full blast, but 100% my favorite part of the whole thing is that Damon is essentially doing a smirking version of Tommy Lee Jones. Just listen to that accent!

Check out the Ford v. Ferrari trailer below. The film also stars Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, and Tracy Letts. Ford v. Ferrari opens in theaters on November 15th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis: