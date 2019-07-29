Amazon Cancels ‘Forever’, ‘Too Old to Die Young’, and Three Other Shows

0

It was a bit of a bloodbath for Amazon Prime original series over the weekend, as the streaming service announced the cancellations of five series in total. The supernatural half-hour drama Forever was among those the got the axe, as the Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen-fronted series won’t be continuing past its first season. The show—which was run by Master of None co-creator Alan Yang—kept its entire plot under wraps until it premiered, at which point audiences learned that the series revolves around a widow (Rudolph) who dies a year after her husband (Armisen), only to wake up in the afterlife tied to him forever. It put an interesting, somber spin on well-trodded territory, and Rudolph in particular gave a tremendous performance. Unfortunately, the series didn’t gain any Emmys traction and must not have garnered significant viewership, as evidenced by its cancellation.

Also getting the axe after one season is Nicolas Winding Refn’s Too Old to Die Young. The hourlong crime drama launched in June to mixed reviews, after critics were only given episodes 4 and 5 to review ahead of its release. Many contended that the Miles Teller-fronted series was very slow to get going, and despite Refn’s visual flair, the show will not be continuing.

Ditto to The Romanoffs, which was a significant investment by Amazon. The anthology drama series served as the highly anticipated follow-up show from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner but failed to make a mark with critics, audiences, or awards. Case in point: were you even aware this show existed, let alone premiered last fall?

Also cancelled are Lore, a podcast-inspired horror show that ran for two seasons, and Patriot, which also ran for two seasons. The latter series certainly had its fans, and garnered some positive notices from critics.

These cancellations only further drill down Amazon’s new focus on “event series” like Jack Ryan, which was renewed for a third season well before Season 2 has even aired yet based on the strength of its first season. There’s also Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, which is still in the development stages but marks the streamer’s biggest investment yet, as well as shows based on the books Wheel of Time and The Underground Railroad.

For our complete list of what TV shows have been renewed and cancelled, click here.