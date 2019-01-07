First Trailer for ‘Fosse/Verdon’ Reveals Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams in FX Series

0

FX has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming limited series Fosse/Verdon, which will chronicle the romantic and creative relationship between iconic choreographer/filmmaker Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams fill the lead roles, and the series is executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton director Thomas Kail, and Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson. Kail directs the premiere episode from a script written by Levenson, who serves as showrunner.

Fosse’s impact was monumental in the American dance, theater, and film industries with works ranging from Cabaret to Chicago to All That Jazz. But Verdon is the less-discussed partner responsible for much of Fosse’s work, as she helped to mold his style and make him a star.

Fosse famously chronicled his own life in candid detail in the masterful feature All That Jazz, but Fosse/Verdon aims to give equal weight to the two creative partners. The eight-episode series is due to debut in April, and this first-look teaser is a darned delight for fans of Fosse’s work. It’s beautifully photographed, and while we don’t see much of the performances, the visual style looks to be spot on.

Check out the Fosse/Verdon trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fosse/Verdon: