‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Trailer: Mindy Kaling Adapts the Classic Rom-Com into a Hulu Series

0

Hulu has released the trailer for Four Weddings and a Funeral. Mindy Kaling adapts the 1994 classic rom-com, which is now a limited series that follows a group of friends in London only to find a collection of personal crises.

This looks really fun and charming. On the one hand, I’m not sure you needed to stretch out Four Weddings and a Funeral into a series, but on the other hand, I’m not going to argue with having more romantic comedy in my life. I get that streaming services want you watching as long as possible and a series serves that end, but hopefully Kaling has put together a strong enough plot and characters to sustain the runtime.

Check out the Four Weddings and a Funeral trailer below. The limited series hits Hulu on July 31st and stars Zoe Boyle, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Brandon Mychal Smith.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Four Weddings and a Funeral: