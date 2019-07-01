‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Trailer: Mindy Kaling Adapts the Classic Rom-Com into a Hulu Series

Hulu has released the trailer for Four Weddings and a Funeral. Mindy Kaling adapts the 1994 classic rom-com, which is now a limited series that follows a group of friends in London only to find a collection of personal crises.
This looks really fun and charming. On the one hand, I’m not sure you needed to stretch out Four Weddings and a Funeral into a series, but on the other hand, I’m not going to argue with having more romantic comedy in my life. I get that streaming services want you watching as long as possible and a series serves that end, but hopefully Kaling has put together a strong enough plot and characters to sustain the runtime.
Check out the Four Weddings and a Funeral trailer below. The limited series hits Hulu on July 31st and stars Zoe Boyle, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Brandon Mychal Smith.
Here’s the official synopsis for Four Weddings and a Funeral:
Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.
Four Weddings and a Funeral pilot script is written by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton. The series is executive produced by Mindy Kaling, Tracey Wigfield, Richard Curtis, Matt Warburton, Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein of 3Arts Entertainment, Charlie Grandy, Tristram Shapeero and Charles McDougall (Ep. 1 & 2). The series is produced by MGM Television and Universal Television, with MGM serving as the lead studio.