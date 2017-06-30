20th Century Fox Sets Release Dates for 6 Mystery Marvel Movies

0

Don’t expect 20th Century Fox to quit making superhero movies anytime soon. While the studio is now firmly moving forward with a new wave of Marvel comics adaptations like New Mutants, Deadpool 2, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix—all hitting theaters in 2018—the studio has now gone ahead and staked out release dates for six more mysterious (i.e. untitled) movies based on Marvel comics. The dates are as follows:

June 7, 2019

November 22, 2019

March 13, 2020

June 26, 2020

October 2, 2020

March 5, 2021

This isn’t exactly new. Fox did this a few years ago for films that turned out to be Logan, New Mutants, Deadpool 2, and Dark Phoenix, so the question here is what these movies might be. We know the Deadpool franchise is thriving, so one of these is probably eyed for Deadpool 3 while another is no doubt the X-Force movie that’s in development. That film will expand upon the characters introduced in Deadpool 2, and last we heard Joe Carnahan is writing and may potentially direct, so the wheels have been in motion on these films for a bit as Fox learned from Deadpool and Logan that they can craft distinct, inventive spins on these characters while maintaining a loosely connected universe.

Then there’s the main X-Men franchise, which continues with next year’s Dark Phoenix written and directed by Simon Kinberg. X-Men: Apocalypse was pretty poorly received, so it’ll be interesting to see how Dark Phoenix turns out and what it means for the franchise going forward. It’s possible it rekindles audience interest and the younger characters—Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, etc.—pick up the mantle going forward. We’ll also likely see Fantastic Four come back in some form, because in order to keep its license and prevent the characters from reverting to Marvel Studios, Fox has to make some sort of Fantastic Four movie relatively soon.

So yeah, we don’t know exactly what films are set for these release dates just yet, and it’s also entirely possible Fox doesn’t know either—if New Mutants is a hit that’ll definitely spawn a sequel, but if not something else may take that follow-up’s intended release date. Speculate away in the comments below! And click here to catch up on all the superhero movie release dates under the sun.