Watch Trailers for Fox’s New Shows Like the ‘X-Files’-inspired Comedy ‘Ghosted’

0

Though Fox recently gave us a tease of what is to come this Fall with their programming schedule, they have only now released trailers for several more new series. We did get to see the full trailer for The Gifted earlier today, and Nick Romano wrote up how this series could help reboot the X-Men universe onscreen if it goes back to telling the character-driven stories of outsiders, taking the X-Men back to their roots. But for the most part, Fox renewed quite a few of their existing series, only mildly shuffling things around. Still, one of the bigger schedule moves was putting Gotham on Thursday nights to lead-in to Seth MacFarlane‘s new space-set series The Orville.

You can check out the trailer for The Orville, along with the synopses for a number of other comedies and dramas heading to Fox this fall below, then let us know which one (or ones) sounds the most promising in the comments.

The trailer for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk‘s 9-1-1 is not available yet, but you can read the show’s synopsis in the meantime:

From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others. Starring Academy and Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett (“American Horror Story,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It”), the series is based on the real-life, high-pressure experiences of emergency response providers who are thrust into heart-stopping situations that are equal parts unpredictable, intense and uplifting.

For more Upfronts coverage, check out these stories: