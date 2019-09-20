‘Fractured’: Sam Worthington Can’t Find His Family in Trailer for Twisty Netflix Thriller

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller Fractured, an original film debuting on Netflix in October. Directed by The Machinist filmmaker Brad Anderson, the film stars Sam Worthington as a man named Ray who rushes his daughter to the emergency room when she’s hurt in an accident. His wife goes back with his daughter, but soon thereafter when Ray asks about his family, the hospital has no record of them ever being admitted, and begins to act like they don’t even exist. Ray must then race to find his family before it’s too late, all while unraveling a twisty mystery at the center of the story.

This looks like a pretty engaging little thriller that’s perfect for Netflix. There’s an intriguing mystery premise, a contained environment, and it’s all wrapped up in two hours. The film is launching in October as part of the streaming service’s “Netflix and Chills” category for Halloween, in which they’ll be debuting a number of new horror and thriller titles like the Stephen King adaptation In the Tall Grass.

Check out the Fractured trailer below. Written by Alan McElroy, the film also tars Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Adjoa Andoh. Fractured premieres on Netflix on October 11th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fractured: