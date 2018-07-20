Frances McDormand to Play the Voice of God for Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’

0

Good news for anyone, like me, who already worships Frances McDormand as a diety. Amazon Studios announced the actress—fresh off her second Oscar win for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri—will provide the Voice of God to Good Omens, the end-is-nigh series based on the book by Neil Gaiman and the late, great Terry Pratchett. The story is set during the end of the world—a popular locale these days—as representatives from Heaven and Hell reluctantly team up to track down a misplaced Anti-Christ.

McDormand is just another name added to a cast that’s already plucked straight from my actual prayers. David Tennant will play a demon named Crowley, Michael Sheen will portray an angel name Aziraphale, and both will be dressed, for reasons I’m sure will become clear, in outfits they stole from a David Bowie retrospective. It’s delightful, truly.

Nick Offerman, Michael McKean, and Anna Maxwell Martin are also set to co-star. Jon Hamm is playing the Archangel Gabriel, a.k.a. the Bible’s Jon Hamm.

Amazon also released a behind-the-scenes featurette and a brand new poster touting fire and brimstone, both of which you can check out below. Good Omens—which is directed by Douglas Mackinnon (Knightfall, Doctor Who), with Gaiman himself serving as showrunner—will debut its ten-episode first season in 2019.

Here is the official synopsis for Good Omens: