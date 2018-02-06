‘Franchesca’ Director Kaitlin Fontana on Franchesca Ramsey Being the “Bourdain of Beauty”

0

In the last few years, Sundance has moved beyond just showing feature films and documentaries with the Festival making huge strides towards embracing television, short-form series, and even VR installations. In the ever-changing landscape of entertainment, Sundance has tried to be a step ahead of the curve and it’s one of the reasons the Festival is the place to be every January.

This year, Sundance launched the Indie Episodic program, which put its emphasis on independent perspectives and innovative storytelling told in multiple installments. One of the short-form series that premiered in the category was Franchesca which was produced by First Look Media/Topic Studios. Directed by Kaitlin Fontana and starring comedian Franchesca Ramsey, the episode explores beauty and fashion in the digital age.

During Sundance, Franchesca Ramsey and Kaitlin Fontana came into the Collider Studio for an exclusive interview. They talked about how the project happened, the way they describe the show, working with an all-female crew, the editing process, the plan for release, how Fontana describes Franchesca as the “Bourdain of beauty” and a lot more. In addition, towards the end of the interview they play get to know your Sundance attendee which includes the last great movie they saw, the last show they binged, what’s their go to karaoke song, first websites they go to in the morning, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

