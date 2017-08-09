Frank Miller Talks ‘Dark Knight Returns’, His Western ‘Sin City’ Prequel, and Goes Comic Book Shopping

0

In a new episode of Comic Book Shopping, we’re joined by legendary comics creator Frank Miller. He talks about his career, the inspiration behind his work, and his thoughts on modern superhero movies. He also discuss adaptations of his own work and teases future projects, including a Western Sin City prequel. If you like comics and celebrity interviews, this is your show. Each week we’re joined by a new guest who hits up a local comic book shop with host Jon Schnepp and peruses the wares while also discussing their career, upcoming projects, and of course their favorite comic books.

In this week’s episode, Miller joins Schnepp at Meltdown Comics. He talks about how he first came to love comic books, the inspiration behind Ronin, how The Dark Knight Returns came about and what his original idea for the story was, as well as the impact of that comic on the industry and comics fans. Miller also talks about forging his own original characters with Sin City and his collaboration with Robert Rodriguez on the movies, as well as other adaptations of his work that he’s not involved with like Netflix’s Daredevil and the inclusion of Elektra.

Miller also teases future projects, saying he has more historical work along the lines of 300 coming up, and give his thoughts on the current superhero movies, singling out Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming as some of his recent favorites. Miller and Schnepp also, of course, go perusing the aisles of the store and pick up some comics.

