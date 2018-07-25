‘Frasier’ Reboot Being Floated by Kelsey Grammer & CBS TV Studios

0

Not one to sit out on the reboot game, Kelsey Grammer wants to get back inside the head of radio psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane with a possible Frasier reboot. Except this time around, the series would be a reboot in earnest instead of a “revival”, like the ones that saw the casts of Will & Grace, Roseanne and eventually Murphy Brown reunite years later to pick up in real time. The new Frasier would move out of Seattle (blasphemy) and into a new city, though Grammer would return as the title character.

Deadline reports that Grammer is meeting with writers and taking pitches for a variety of reboot concepts. Since it’s still in the early going, if the producers–which include Grammer and the brass at CBS TV Studios–like a particular pitch and the writer that delivered it, the reboot could then move into the next stage of development. But we’re not there just yet.

Originally created by the late David Angell as well as Peter Casey and David Lee, the multi-award-winning comedy series is one of the hallmark sitcoms of the 90s and early 2000s. The 11 seasons also featured stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney. None of those co-stars were mentioned in these early reports, but if Frasier can go back into action on television, there’s no reason that his finicky brother Niles and his wife Daphne, and station manager Roz Doyle couldn’t return in some fashion.

Could the new Frasier take Dr. Crane & Co. back to Boston where he was originally introduced on Cheers? Could Frasier make the jump from radio to podcasts or some other more modern form of interaction with faceless audiences? What would you like to see Frasier do in this possible reboot and where would you like the series to be set? Let us know in the comments!