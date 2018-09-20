‘Freaks’: Directors and Cast on Their Cool Sci-Fi Thriller

0

One of the many great films to premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was Freaks. Written and directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Freaks is a science-fiction thriller about a disturbed father (Emile Hirsch) that locks his 7-year-old daughter (Lexy Kolker) in their house, warning her of grave dangers outside. But a mysterious stranger (Bruce Dern) convinces the girl to escape and join him on a quest for family, freedom, and revenge. I’d love to go into more details about the plot, but the less you know about the twists and turns the better. Freaks also stars Grace Park and Aleks Paunovic.

Shortly after seeing the film, Aleks Paunovic, Amanda Crew, Lexy Kolker and directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein came into the Collider studio at TIFF to talk about the film. During the wide-ranging interview they talked about the difficulty of promoting Freaks while also trying not to spoil the film, the challenges of making a movie like this with such a limited budget, how Lipovsky and Stein first met on a reality show, what it was like for the actors working with two directors, memorable moments from filming, and more.

In addition, towards the end of the interview they played “Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee”, which includes questions like what TV show they’d like to guest spot on, what film scared them as a kid, what is the background photo on their phone, what TV show have they watched all the way through more than once, have they watched a movie more than 20 times, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. For more on Freaks you can read Perri Nemiroff’s review.

Aleks Paunovic, Amanda Crew, Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein, and Lexy Kolker:

How would they describe the movie without giving away the twists and spoilers, including their character descriptions?

How Lexy landed the role, and the extremes of filming.

The challenges of making a movie like this with such a limited budget.

The story of how Lipovsky and Stein first met on a reality show.

What it was like for the actors working with two directors.

Memorable moments from filming, including Lexy’s birthday on set and improv moments between the actors.

They play “Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee,” including what TV show they would want to guest star on (or write/direct), what they collect, favorite sci-fi or fantasy movie, and what props they have from their previous films.

