Amanda Crew, Lexy Kolker and Bruce Dern on the Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Freaks’

With writer-directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky’s Freaks now playing in limited release, I recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Amanda Crew, Lexy Kolker and Bruce Dern. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Freaks is a science-fiction thriller about a disturbed father (Emile Hirsch) that locks his 7-year-old daughter (Kolker) in their house, warning her of grave dangers outside. But a mysterious stranger (Dern) convinces the girl to escape and join him on a quest for family, freedom, and revenge. I’d love to go into more details about the plot, but the less you know about the twists and turns the better. Freaks also stars Grace Park and Aleks Paunovic.

During the interview, Amanda Crew, Lexy Kolker and Bruce Dern talked about making the movie with limited resources, what it was about the script and story that appealed to them, if they have any sort of pre-shooting rituals, how really good movies are about great conversations, and Dern shares a great story about director Elia Kazan.

For more on Freaks you can read Perri Nemiroff's review.

Amanda Crew, Lexy Kolker and Bruce Dern: