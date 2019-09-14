‘Freaks’: Writer-Directors Zach Lipovsky & Adam B. Stein on Their Cool Sci-Fi Thriller

0

With Freaks now playing in limited release, I recently sat down with writer-directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Freaks is a science-fiction thriller about a disturbed father (Emile Hirsch) that locks his 7-year-old daughter (Lexy Kolker) in their house, warning her of grave dangers outside. But a mysterious stranger (Bruce Dern) convinces the girl to escape and join him on a quest for family, freedom, and revenge. I’d love to go into more details about the plot, but the less you know about the twists and turns the better. Freaks also stars Grace Park and Aleks Paunovic.

During the interview, Zach Lipovsky & Adam B. Stein talked about making the movie with limited resources, what they were nervous about before filming began, when did realized Lexy Kolker was the right one for the role, what had them excited when they got into the editing room, why they decided to shoot the film from the perspective of a child, and a lot more.

