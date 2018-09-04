TIFF Exclusive: First Poster for the Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Freaks’

0

One of the many films to premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival is Freaks. Written and directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Freaks is a the science-fiction thriller about a disturbed father (Emile Hirsch) that locks his 7-year-old daughter (Lexy Kolker) in their house, warning her of grave dangers outside. But a mysterious stranger (Bruce Dern) convinces the girl to escape and join him on a quest for family, freedom, and revenge. Freaks also stars Grace Park and Aleks Paunovic.

I got to see an early screening and it’s really well done and a great debut feature from Stein and Lipovsky. If you’re going to TIFF, I definitely suggest checking it out. If the filmmakers look familiar, it might be because they met eleven years ago as competitors on On The Lot, Steven Spielberg’s reality show search for up-and-coming filmmakers. They actually finished in the top five on the show and this is their first feature together.

Check out the poster and brief teaser trailer below.

