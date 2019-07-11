Exclusive New ‘Freaks’ Trailer Teases the Twisted Sci-Fi Thriller Ahead of SDCC Screening

0

The festival hit Freaks is headed to Comic-Con. On Thursday, July 18, Well Go USA is bringing the sci-fill thriller to San Diego in partnership with Collider for a sneak peek screening, and we’ve got an exclusive trailer and poster debut to mark the occasion. In case you’ve missed the buzz, Freaks debuted at TIFF earlier this year before making the festival rounds, scooping up awards at the Brussels International Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, and Paris International Film Festival, along with a string of strong reviews. Now the film is headed to theaters, but first, it’s making a pit-stop at SDCC.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Freaks stars Emile Hirsch as a disturbed father who locks his young daughter (Lexy Kolker) away with a warning that deadly dangers wait outside. But there’s an ice cream truck outside that’s always tempting the young girl and when the owner Mr. Snowcone (Bruce Dern) convinces her to escape, the film takes a number of unexpected twists and turns that are best described as “the less you know the better.” Collider’s Perri Nemiroff emphasized that point in her full review, where she called the film “a dark, thrilling sci-fi ride with a very effective dramatic backbone.”

You can check it out for yourself at the Well Go USA x Collider SDCC event, where star Lexy Kolker will join filmmakers Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky for a Q&A. If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See FREAKS at Comic-Con.” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Monday, July 15th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

The film also stars Grace Park with Amanda Crew and arrives in theaters on August 23rd. Watch our exclusive new trailer debut below, and for more, be sure to check out our TIFF interview with the cast and filmmakers.

–

Here’s the official logline: